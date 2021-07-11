CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 300.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.41. 4,312,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $437.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

