CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 199,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.