CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,008 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $181,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $293.06. 793,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.62 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.