Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.27.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.