Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE CDR opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

