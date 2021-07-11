CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Raised by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,980,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,423,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

