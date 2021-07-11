Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

CBSH opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

