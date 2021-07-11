Centiva Capital LP Has $409,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $673.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $694.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $471.19 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

