Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE OSCR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

