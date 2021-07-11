Centiva Capital LP Takes $361,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.