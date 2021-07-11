Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

