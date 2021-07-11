Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 683.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

