Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Purchases 43 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Paul Abberley purchased 44 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 351.67 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

CAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.