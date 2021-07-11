Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 6,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,306,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $854.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

