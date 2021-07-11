Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.09

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.