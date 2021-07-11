CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $234,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

