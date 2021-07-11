CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,183 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

