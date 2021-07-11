CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $244,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.