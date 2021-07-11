CIBC Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SECYF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.14.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.