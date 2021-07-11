CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

