Citigroup Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

