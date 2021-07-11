Citigroup Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

