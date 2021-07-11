Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,337 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.