Citigroup Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.