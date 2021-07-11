Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Civeo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of -141.70 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

