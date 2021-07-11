Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 31,728 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $66,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,426. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.