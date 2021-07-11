Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43,898 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 4,229,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

