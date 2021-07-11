Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 75,834 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,834 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $50,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 2,512,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.