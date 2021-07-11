Clinigen Group’s (CLIGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

