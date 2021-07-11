Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $388.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.