Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $258.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

