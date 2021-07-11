Coin Artist Hits Market Capitalization of $594,637.06 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $594,637.06 and $206.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Coin Artist is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

