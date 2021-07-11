Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

