Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,340,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

