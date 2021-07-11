Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

CMC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

