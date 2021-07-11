Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY opened at $13.67 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

