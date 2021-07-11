Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 43,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 18,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

