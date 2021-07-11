Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 827,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

