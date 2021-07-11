Context Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $6,763,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $697,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.