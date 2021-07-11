Contrasting Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REV Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for REV Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

REV Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given REV Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.28 billion 0.47 -$30.50 million $0.06 273.33 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.28% 9.96% 3.64% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REV Group beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.