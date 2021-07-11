Contrasting Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 31.97% -277.26% 70.06% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $223.33, suggesting a potential downside of 28.67%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.60%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 15.31 $380.30 million $5.91 52.98 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers base stations, radios, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

