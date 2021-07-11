Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

