Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

