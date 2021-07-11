Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

