Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.72. 1,746,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,808. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

