Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $57.45. 280,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.