Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $262.71 and last traded at $263.58. Approximately 7,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.76.

Specifically, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.