Cowen Initiates Coverage on Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 11.88 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 9.65 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

