CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 16,788 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.