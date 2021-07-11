CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 16,788 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
