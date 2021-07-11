Craig E. Boelte Sells 20,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig E. Boelte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00.

PAYC opened at $383.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.58, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

